Lima Pakaian Paling Diminati Sepanjang 2016

Its Wednesday June 29th and i just turned 22, i feel like this year will be special. Thank you for all the wishes, for my family, friends, and fans who came to surprise. For all the flowers and vegan cakes they're amazing! O well 22 be good to me. #muchlove

A photo posted by Nikita Purnama Willy (@nikitawillyofficial94) on Jun 28, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT