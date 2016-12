Lima Trik Mudah Mengeriting Rambut

TUTORIAL TUESDAY!! • Here is the step-by-step for HEAT-LESS beach waves: • 1) apply a smoothing product to damp hair ? I used KMS "Tame Frizz"? 2) brush hair forward 3) beginning at the nape, start a horizontal Dutch Braid 4) continue winding the direction of the braid into a "snake" 5) ?THIS BRAID WAS VERY DIFFICULT TO DO ON MYSELF? you may need a friend to complete this braid for you 6) braid the tail (not too tight!) 7) wrap and pin the tail on top of your head 8) AFTER HAIR IS DRY, remove braid 9) part hair in desired position and you're done!

