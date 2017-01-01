Beyonce Rajai Daftar Nominasi Grammy Awards 2017

VIVA.co.id – Recording Academy akhirnya mengumumkan nominasi untuk Grammy Awards 2017. Ajang penghargaan ini ialah gelaran tahunan yang pertama kali digelar pada 4 Mei 1959.
Beberapa nama musisi terkenal telah bertengger menempati kategori masing-masing. Tidak hanya satu kategori, beberapa nama bahkan mengisi sejumlah kategori.
Sebut saja Beyonce yang memimpin dengan menempati sembilan nominasi. Sementara itu Drake dan Rihanna mengikuti di belakangnya dengan masing-masing delapan nominasi.
Di kesempatan yang sama Chance seorang penyanyi rap juga dinominasikan untuk tujuh penghargaan dan Adele mendapatkan lima nominasi. Berikut ini daftar kategori populernya, dilansir HuffingtonPost.
Album of the Year
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Song of the Year
“Formation”— Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles, Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself” —Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin, Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Record of the Year
“Hello”— Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Hello” — Adele
“Hold Up” — Beyoncé
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
“Piece By Piece” (Idol Version) — Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cinema — Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan
Stages Live — Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Best Pop Vocal Album
25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Dance Recording
“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses
“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
“Never Be Like You” — Flume Featuring Kai
“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton Featuring Kah-Lo
“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Skin — Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Human Nature — Herb Alpert
When You Wish Upon A Star — Bill Frisell
Way Back Home Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band
Unspoken — Chuck Loeb
Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
“Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits) — Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“The Sound Of Silence” (Live On Conan) — Disturbed
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
Best Metal Performance
“Shock Me” — Baroness
“Silvera” — Gojira
“Rotting In Vain” — Korn
“Dystopia” — Megadeth
“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery
Best Rock Song
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn The Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best Rock Album
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
22, A Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Best R&B Performance
“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Permission” — Ro James
“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” — Rihanna
“Cranes In The Sky” — Solan
Best R&B Song
“Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)
“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“Lake By The Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best R&B Album
In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin
Healing Season — Mint Condition
Smoove Jones — Mya
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Hotline Bling” — Drake
“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song
“All The Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)
“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
Best Rap Album
Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul
Major Key — DJ Khaled
Views — Drake
Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo — Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Different For Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne
“Setting The World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk
“Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
“Think Of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope
Best Country Song
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)
“Die A Happy Man” — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Humble And Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
“My Church” — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album
Big Day In A Small Town — Brandy Clark
Full Circle — Loretta Lynn
Hero — Maren Morris
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord — Keith Urban
Best Reggae Album
Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her — Devin Di Dakta & J.L
Rose Petals — J Boog
Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley
Everlasting — Raging Fyah
Falling Into Place — Rebelution
SOJA: Live In Virginia — SOJA
Best World Music Album
Destiny — Celtic Woman
Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar
Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
Best Children’s Album
Explorer Of The World — Frances England
Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Novelties — Recess Monkey
Press Play — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could
Saddle Up — The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best Comedy Album
…America…Great… — David Cross
American Myth — Margaret Cho
Boyish Girl Interrupted — Tig Notaro
Live At The Apollo — Amy Schumer
Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
“Amy” — (Various Artists)
“Miles Ahead” — (Miles Davis & Various Artists)
“Straight Outta Compton” — (Various Artists)
“Suicide Squad” (Collector’s Edition) — (Various Artists)
“Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1” — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
“Bridge Of Spies” — Thomas Newman, composer
Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” — Ennio Morricone, composer
“The Revenant” — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — John Williams, composer
“Stranger Things” Volume 1 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
“Stranger Things” Volume 2 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Can’t Stop The Feeling! — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel)
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk)
“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex &Rick Ross)
“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira)
“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel)
Best Music Video
Formation — Beyoncé
River — Leon Bridges
Up & Up — Coldplay
Gosh — Jamie XX
Upside Down & Inside Out — OK Go
Best Music Film
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead — Steve Aoki
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)
Lemonade — Beyoncé
The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)