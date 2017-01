Penyebab Penyakit yang Tewaskan Peserta Puteri Indonesia

Deep condolences on our beloved Puteri Indonesia Maluku 2016 Jean Trifena Patty. All loves and prayers goes to you. Your strong dedication will always be remembered. Rest in Peace Jean Trifena Patty. October 7th 1990-December 29th 2016

A photo posted by Puteri Indonesia (@officialputeriindonesia) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:16pm PST