Miranda Kerr Rancang Jeans dengan Sentuhan Pribadi

I'm so excited to finally annouce the capsule collection I've designed with @motherdenim ????(see link in bio)! Proceeds from #MirandaXMother will be donated to The Royal Hospital for Women Foundation in Australia. 70% of the life-saving equipment in the @royallforwomen newborn intensive care unit has been purchased through donations. These vital funds help to save babies lives. I was a premature baby myself so the cause is very close to my heart ??

A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:45pm PST