Emma Stone dan Natalie Portman Berebut Aktris Terbaik Oscar

VIVA.co.id – Seperti yang sudah diduga oleh banyak penggemar film, La La Land besutan sutarada Damien Chazelle berhasil masuk dalam 14 nominasi di ajang Academy Awards 2017. Prestasi sementara ini hampir menyamai film sekelas Titanic dan All About Eve.

Selain La La Land, film lain yang akan bersaing dalam ajang bergengsi ini antara lain Moonlight (8 nominasi), Fences (4 nominasi) dan Hidden Figures (3 nominasi) dan beberapa film lain.

Malam penghargaan ini akan digelar pada 26 Februari 2017 mendatang di Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles. Berikut daftar lengkap 24 nominasi Academy Awards 2017 dilansir laman Oscars

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Actress

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Song

"City of Stars," La La Land

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"The Empty Chair," The James Foley Story

Best Documentary Feature

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

My Life As a Zucchini

Moana

Best Animated Short

Piper

Pearl

Borrowed Time

Blind Vaysha

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight

Arrival

Fences

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

La La Land

Hell or High Water

The Lobster

20th Century Women

Best Original Score

La La Land

Lion

Jackie

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Foreign Language Film

Toni Erdmann

The Salesman

Land of Mine

Tanna

A Man Called Ove

Achievement in Film Editing

La La Land

Moonlight

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Achievement in Production Design

La La Land

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

Arrival

Passengers

Achievement in Visual Effects

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Kubo and the Two Strings

Doctor Strange

Deepwater Horizon

Achievement in Cinematography

La La Land

Moonlight

Arrival

Silence

Lion

Best Documentary Short

Joe's Violin

The White Helmets

Extremis

Watani: My Homeland

4.1 Miles

Costume Design

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Allied

Jackie

Achievement in Sound Editing

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

La La Land

Sully

Achievement in Sound Mixing

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Arrival

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Achievement in Makeup and Hair Styling

Star Trek Beyond

A Man Called Ove

Suicide Squad

Best Live Action Short Film

Timecode

Silent Nights

La Femme et le TGV

Ennemis Interieurs

Sing