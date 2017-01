Highlighter Mahal, Rahasia Riasan Sempurna Jennifer Lopez

@JLO stunning as always at tonight's #peopleschoice! In these two pics, you can see the power of the flashbulbs. Notice the slight difference of the background and even the makeup! That's why getting ready in impeccable lighting is extremely crucial! It's vital! Well that, and looking like #JLo never hurt either ???? Here's some details on the skin finishing products! #makeupbymaryphillips @lorealmakeup #lorealleaguepartner _ #FOUNDATIONS L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation in: C 5.5 NATURAL TAN, 5.5 Perfect Beige, and W3 Nude Beige. L'Oréal Infallible Pro Matte Finish in Golden Beige This gives a great contrast to LUMI foundations, its SUPER matte. I like to use varying shades, it gives the most realistic effect for sexy, healthy 3-D skin. #CONCEALER Lancome Effacernes Waterproof Protective Concealer For a water proof concealer, this is highly moisturizing! #CONTOUR L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Contour Kit in 814 MEDIUM #POWDER Armani Micro Fil Loose Powder AT THE VERY END. #BRONZER Armani Maestro Bronzer in 90 Sun Glow #BLUSH L'Oréal True Match Blushes in Tender Rose and Innocent Flush These go so well together! #HIGHLIGHT Armani Prima Glow Moisturizing Balm I applied with a blush brush, and then patted any remaining product in by gently pressing with my fingers.

A photo posted by Mary Phillips (@1maryphillips) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:52pm PST