Ekspresi Rain dan Kim Tae Hee saat Tiba di Sumbawa

17/01/23 @Regrann from @ariyantiyen - Just got news from my gorjes @astri13here, the girl who knows everything about korea ????, this rain afternoon, newly wed @rain_oppa n @kimtaeheeonly will landing in Sumbawa airport and going to @amanwana_resort. We through the rain to reach airport and waiting them about 15 minutes. We just got a short video without any interaction. They won't give a smile toward us or a chance to take a pict. Little bit upset, huh ????. But anw, i enjoyed when my heart beat faster while waiting them, scream out their name and got new friends ????????. One of silly experience. • • • #rainoppa #kimtaehee #koreanactress #amanwanaresort #sumbawa #honeymoonavenue #korea #sumbawa - #regrann

A video posted by LEE MIN HO ??? (@leeminho_rose) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:10am PST