Menpar Sayangkan Banyak Media yang Liput Liburan Rossi

VIVA.co.id – Pembalap MotoGP, Valentino Rossi, berlibur selama tiga hari ke Labuan Bajo, Nusa Tenggara Timur. LIburan Rossi mengundang perhatian publik, dan banyak juga media nasional maupun lokal yang berburu kegiatan pembalap asal Italia itu selama berpelesir ke Indonesia.
Menteri Pariwisata justru menyayangkan kegiatan berlibur Valentino Rossi ke Indonesia jadi terganggu karena ekspose media. Menurutnya, seharusnya awak media memberikan kesempatan kepada Rossi untuk menikmati liburannya ke beberapa destinasi di NTT.
"Harusnya Valentino Rossi jangan disapa dahulu, biarkan privasi dahulu," kata Arief Yahya kepada awak media, di Jakarta Pusat, Kamis, 26 Januari 2017.
Dengan begitu, si pembalap bernomor 46 itu bisa merasakan kepuasan berlibur tanpa diganggu. Seperti yang dialami oleh Founder Google, Sergey Brin, ketika berlibur ke Raja Ampat, Papua Barat, yang jauh dari sorotan media.
"Dahulu founder Google, dia ke Raja Ampat," tuturnya. (one)
Famous @valeyellow46 landed at #WonderfulLabuanBajo this afternoon Jan 23rd to Explore the extraordinary Flores, East Nusa Tenggara. This snake-shaped island in the seas of Eastern Indonesia is a combination of natural attractiveness, cultural highlights, and an open-hearted people. The island is without a doubt lure the visitors from all over the world and become the most famous for two worldwide renowned attractions. Firstly, as a home of the unique Komodo dragon that lives at #KomodoNationalPark. Secondly, for Kelimutu , an inactive volcano in central Flores which bedazzles its visitors with three bright-colored myth-spun crater lakes. ???? @eza_syaputra16 More info visit : labuanbajo-flores.com #WonderfulLabuanBajo #ExploreLabuanBajo #visitlabuanbajo #WorldClassDestination #LabuanBajoTravel #FloresNTT #ValentinoRossi #10PriorityDestinations