Menpar Sayangkan Banyak Media yang Liput Liburan Rossi

Famous @valeyellow46 landed at #WonderfulLabuanBajo this afternoon Jan 23rd to Explore the extraordinary Flores, East Nusa Tenggara. This snake-shaped island in the seas of Eastern Indonesia is a combination of natural attractiveness, cultural highlights, and an open-hearted people. The island is without a doubt lure the visitors from all over the world and become the most famous for two worldwide renowned attractions. Firstly, as a home of the unique Komodo dragon that lives at #KomodoNationalPark. Secondly, for Kelimutu , an inactive volcano in central Flores which bedazzles its visitors with three bright-colored myth-spun crater lakes. ???? @eza_syaputra16 More info visit : labuanbajo-flores.com #WonderfulLabuanBajo #ExploreLabuanBajo #visitlabuanbajo #WorldClassDestination #LabuanBajoTravel #FloresNTT #ValentinoRossi #10PriorityDestinations

A photo posted by Kementerian Pariwisata (@kemenpar) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:44am PST