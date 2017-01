Putri Mendiang Kurt Cobain Jadi Model Kampanye Marc Jacobs

I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC. I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected. Few things remain as constant as my continued inspiration from those whose honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries. Photographed by @davidsimsofficial, I am pleased to share the first image of Frances Bean Cobain for our Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

