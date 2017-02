World Hijab Day, Wanita di Seluruh Dunia Pamer Foto Berhijab

Happy World Hijab Day everyone! I'm so happy to be a part of promoting peace and understanding! Thank you Nazma Khan for inviting non-Muslim women to experience the hijab for a day! It was a wonderful and eye-opening experience! #worldhijabday #nazmakhan #istand4hijab

