50 Restoran Terbaik Dunia, Indonesia Tak Masuk Daftar

Huge Congratulations to @elevenmadisonpark @danielhumm @wguidara and their Executive Pastry Chef @markwelker for winning the No. 1 spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants' list @theworlds50best !???????????????????????????????????? #ValrhonaCercleV #makeitnice

A post shared by Valrhona North America (@valrhonausa) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT