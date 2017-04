Condrosengkolo, Menikmati Batik dalam Tradisi Minum Teh

We are launching an exclusive edition of Batik Afternoon Tea in collaboration with Iwan Tirta Private Collection at Peacock Lounge. The luxurious tea set features mouth-watering sweet delights and savoury bites inspired @iwantirta_batik new collection. Available until end of May 2017. . Enjoy this special treat with a batik outfit and join our fun instagram contest for a chance to win special gifts. Don't forget to tag #batikafternoontea #peacocklounge #iwantirtaprivatecollection.

A post shared by Fairmont Jakarta (@fairmontjakarta) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:53am PDT