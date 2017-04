Desainer Indonesia Ria Miranda Menang di Influence Asia 2017

Alhamdulillah.. another amanah from Allah as Top Fashion Influencer 2017. I never expect such any awards or praise in return from what I did or posted on social media. What's matter the most for me that I hope it can inspires in positive way. Not easy, I have to think twice before post anything but I love what I do in fashion as long as positive. This award is for my husband @pandurosadi and Katya Kinara. @influenceasia #influenceasia2017 #influenceasia

A post shared by Ria Miranda (@riamiranda) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:52am PDT