Model Dunia Dibilang Sangat Kurus dan Gemuk dalam Sehari

Last night @CFDA ???? (in case you didn't know, the Council of Fashion Designers of America does incredible work to help support emerging design talent in the industry.) Congratulations to all of the #cfdaawards nominees and winners! And thank you to my fairy godmother (and president of the CFDA!) @DVF and @saundersstudio for having me as your date ??

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT