Bella Hadid Tolak Leonardo DiCaprio?

New pics of Leo with model Bella Hadid, Lewis Hamilton, and his best friend Tobey Maguire at Amfar Gala yesterday in Cannes, May 25, 2017 #leonardodicaprio #amfar2017 ?? #bellahadid

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio ? (@leonardcdicaprio) on May 26, 2017 at 8:35am PDT